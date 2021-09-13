Top Stories

Ariba! A breakdown of the genres infused on Stonebwoy's latest joint with SA's Focalistic!

From Afro-Dancehall to Amapiano, Stonebwoy proves his versatility!

BET award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, and South Africa’s Focalistic join forces for the first time on multi-genre Amapiano inspired party banger; Ariba.

Together, the duo mixes their familiar cocktail of afrobeats, dancehall, highlife, and bubbly melody influences to craft an up-tempo ode Amapiano sound.

The song is a mash-up of deep house, jazz, and lounge music, with synthesizers, airy pads, and broad percussive basslines.

It is characterized by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo South African house rhythms from the 1990s, and percussions from another local house subgenre called as Bacardi.

The track’s cheerful tone stems from a spontaneous weekend journey from South Africa to Ghana on Focalistic’s end, which gave rise to the two African superstars’ latest collaboration.

Both men don’t stray far from their catalogs’ mainframe: feel good outputs to score moments of aural escape.

The song video was recorded in Stonebwoy’s native Ghana, at a variety of indoor venues that depict Ghana’s contemporary, dynamic and energetic “dance night culture” towards the end. 

Stonebwoy and Focalistic also serve us a joyful mood and aesthetic in the official video, created by prolific Rex.

