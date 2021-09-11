Ed Ill proves why he’s ‘The Illest’ to have ever emerged straight outta Kumerica in new EP!

Faisal Musah Edill Wassif, better known on stage as Ed ill is one such artist who has been working behind the scenes to create a new wave as heard on his new EP; The Illest.

Ed ILL doubles as a rapper and singer with a mind blowing song writing ability. Kumasi in recent times has become a hub for hip-hop music in the Ghana music industry as new creatives and stars emerges each time with different vibe and sound.

Born and raised in Old Tafo,a suburb of Kumasi;Ed ill infuses the story of his struggle and the society into a body of work which he named “The Illest”.

He released the debut of “The illest” in 2018, fast forward in 2021 he has outdoored “The Illest 2” which is currently enjoying streams and reactions from his fans in Kumasi and around the world.

The Illest 2 tape is a six track which digs deep into the lifestyle of young talent coming up in an industry with little or no support.The tape has one feature from Kumasi Based singer Currie.

His love for the hip hip hop culture is evident in all his works. The music journey has been very tough for him because he came up as an independent artiste trying to find his way to the top.

THE ILLEST EP 2 is the current project Edill has been working on. All songs were produced by PriestMadeIt who happens to be his personal producer from the start.

Edill is inspired by amazing rap stars Like Lil Wayne and Nasty C. Regardless of the ups and downs, he has hot singles and EPs available online.

His music talent was discovered at the early teenage which inspired him to start writing his own lyrics and composing songs. He is a product of Kumasi High School (KUHIS) which is a boys school located at (Atonsu,Gyenaase) in Kumasi.

His Vision is to take African Hip-hop music to the next level. Ed Ill just got signed to Real Matic Music and is ready to take the world by storm. Listen to “The Illest 2” EP HERE.

