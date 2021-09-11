Chuq shares why single ‘Mirror’ is the biggest highlight of his career!

Ghana-based Nigerian born singer, Austine Chukwuma Utulu better known in showbiz as Chuq, has revealed the reason why his latest Mirror single is the highlight of his career so far!

Chuq has worked with celebrated artists such as Medikal and Nigeria’s Selebobo but he revealed his career highlight is his single ‘Mirror’. Mirror is Chuq’s recent single that talks about his girlfriend being the best in the world.

“The current highlight is the release of the current trending song titled mirror which is available on all digital platforms and currently blasting on major radio stations,”

Accompanied by a video, Mirror is gradually gaining ground and it is not a surprise Chuq believes it is his biggest highlight.

Chuq is a Nigerian born singer and songwriter currently based in Ghana. Hailing from the Delta State, Chuq has professionally been making music since 2005, and believes he is ready for the market.

Following the success Mirror is gaining, Chuq is gearing up to release an amapiano single featuring Kelvyn Boy and Teflon Flexx.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!