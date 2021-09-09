Use the names of your wives & kids instead – Patapaa to artistes tarnishing his name in songs

Justice Amoah, aka Patapaa is still agitated over the fact that some musicians are using his name in their songs, tarnishing and ridiculing his craft just to get at other artists.

Recall, Amerado became a victim of Patapaa’s melodrama after he used his name in one of his diss songs to Zylofon Music’s Obibini. Patapaa lost his cool taking to social media to express his displeasure in the actions of Amerado making fun of his craft.

Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey !, he wrote on Twitter.

However, Amerado in an interview on Okay FM rendered a sincere apology to Patapaa for disrespecting him in his song, stating that he never meant to mock him but was only using his name because it rhymed with his lines.

Well, Sarkodie was also given his share after he also used Patapaa to make a point in one of his songs. According to Sarkodie, if he should have died out of poverty Patapaa would have been the one to perform at his funeral.

This seemed to have pissed Patapaa off as he lashes out at Sarkodie for also disrespecting him in his song.

In a recent interview on Okay FM, Patapaa revealed that Sarkodie ‘no get sense’ because he could have used his wife or kids in his song, yet he chose to disrespect him by using his name in a context he finds very displeasing.

