Suro-Onipa! Nutty Rankin to release music video for new song

Nutty Rankin, a new versatile artist is set to release a music video for his latest single dubbed ‘Suro-Onipa’.

The song, which features Ghanaian highlife singer Assanqoma, ushers fans into a realm of illumination, exposing the secret plots of the wicked.

Suro-Onipa, the 4:47minutes track further talks about the never-ending protection and the need to fear the enemy if they don’t involve God in their dealings.

Nutty Rankin, cutting across with versatility, is young, talented, and one of the pioneers of the reggae dancehall genre, Nutty Rankin, so far has released ”see dem coming”. early this year which is already enjoying massive airplay on the various radio and television stations across Africa.

Born Isaac Quarshie, Nutty Rankin believes ‘Suro-Onipa’ will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and put Ghana on a deserved global pedestal.

‘Suro-Onipa’ is currently out on all digital stores, the music video set to premiere on November 24th 2021.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!