Shatta Wale names 2 Ghanaian acts living real lives & making it big off music alone!

Guess who those 2 are and what does that mean for all the other top acts?

Shatta Wale names 2 acts living real lives and making it big off music alone!
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Twitter

Shatta Wale has revealed that there are only two musicians in Ghana living the music life without faking their lives to impress their fans.

Speaking in a phone interview with ace broadcaster, Andy Dosty of Hitz FM fame on the Daybreak Hitz show, Shatta Wale claimed that God has given him the vision to recognize the musicians in Ghana living the music life, unlike his other colleagues.

According to Shatta Wale, Manifest who happens to be one of the most prolific rappers in Africa is one of the artists in Ghana living the music life.

He also made mention of the indigenous Ghanaian international act, Wiyaala as part of the two main artists living the music life in Ghana.

