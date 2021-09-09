Top Stories

Don’t sell your oil to cheap people – Akwaboah to women sleeping around

Don't sell your oil to cheap people - Akwaboah to women sleeping around Photo Credit: Akwaboah/Twitter

Singer-Songwriter extraordinaire, Akwaboah Jnr has cautioned women against sleeping with multiple men “for a cheap price.” at the expense of the wealth of her future husband.

According to the singer, those who feel that multiple dating is “smart” are rather selling their blessings and glory to the men they have sexual intercourse with.

Speaking in a video, Akwaboah Jnr noted that women who live reckless turn to regret when they realize how they have wasted their youthful days on worldly pleasures.

“It’s good for you to date as many men as you want, chill with many as you want. Sleep with many as you want but I pray you find Mr Right.

When he comes and he is hustling and working himself off and is not making anything to take care of you and probably your kids, remember that you sold your oil, your blessings and your glory to some cheap people out there for a small price and the person who takes the fall is your husband, your kids and yourself.”

He added: “So go ahead, date as many as you want, be as smart as you want to but when the time comes, you will soon remember.”

