Shatta Wale’s role in Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ music video lands him a movie role in the USA

Controversial dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has disclosed his next move in his career which has to do with movies.

During an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz Show, Shatta Wale hinted that he is about to shoot a movie in the United States of America. This disclosure comes from Shatta Wale while he was reacting to the nomination he earned at the MVA21 (Music Video Awards 2021).

“I am about to shoot a movie in the USA,” he said. Shatta Wale was nominated for “Best Art Direction” for his appearance in the popular collaboration he did with Beyoncé in the song titled “Already”.

Shatta Wale has disclosed that the nomination he received from the Music Video Awards 2021 team has helped him a lot which has made him receive many movie roles from Directors in the USA.

