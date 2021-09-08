KobbySalm readies visuals for ‘Your Presence Is Heaven’ off ‘ITMOC’ album this Friday!

Gospel Artiste KobbySalm, after celebrating one year anniversary of his debut album “IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT” which was a success last Saturday 5th September,2021, is now set to drop visuals for “YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN,” track number 6 off the In The Midst Of Comfort Album.

“YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN” is a song which talks about staying in the presence of God and waiting on Him regardless of one’s particular state.The song features one of Urban Gospel’s Finest Vocalist Edem Evangelist.

According to the Gospel musician, Israel Houghton’s Song which had the same title and his favorite Aswell inspired him to write ‘YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN’.

He further stated that “ The song was one of my favorite songs When I joined the Christian faith and it actually motivated me to do an afrobeat version of it Because I believe there is something unique when u are in the presence of God”

Visuals for “YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN” officially drops 10th September ,2021 on YouTube, Audio already out on all digital Platforms And Stores. It promises to be a blessing and to also win souls for Christ.

Believing in the Urban Gospel dream, KobbySalm over the past years has gradually gained the love of music lovers and the industry as a whole.

In August 2020, KobbySalm released his debut album “In The Midst of Comfort” which is themed on not getting obsessed with things of the world. The album contains Twenty (20) tracks which includes; ‘Pray’, ‘Obiara Nse Wo’, ‘Show Me The Way’, ‘God Dey’, ‘Sambele’ and many others. It was released on 30th, August 2020.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!