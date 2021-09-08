King Castyd set to release new EP dubbed; Ganyo Bi

One of Ghana’s young talented and hard-working artists, King Castyd readies to release an EP (album) that he titles; Ganyo Bi

King Castyd believes that, after years of love shown him from the street, it’s appropriate to pay back with some outstanding tune. Thus, his EP is dedicated to the street that helped raise him.

The Korle Gonno darling boy prepares four songs for his fans on this special Album (EP). Songs such as “Wordjo”, “Bloombar”, “Moko” and “Rado” feature on this album.

Castyd has to his name beautiful tunes like “Sumorlor”, “Genevieve”, “Ma koto shi” among others, and will be adding these amazing songs to the tall list.

His music is known for how they speak facts and the general public. He carefully selects themes that will are relatable. This particular theme is for the street as he said.

The album was recorded under his label, “Castyd Nation” and was produced by Ghana’s sensational Kweku Billz.

Kweku Billz is an industry expert as far as music production is concerned. He produced the popular Dr. Drew song, Eat. Which featured Ghanaian international, Stonebwoy.

Thus, the working arrangement should give you a clue as to what to expect with this album. Definitely, nothing below best. Stay glued to this space as we give you all the updates on this album.

