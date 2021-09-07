Shots Fired! The genesis of Video Director David Nicole Sey & Shatta Wale’s social media beef

Here is how the scuffle between Award-winning music video director, David Nicolsey and dancehall king, Shatta Wale commenced on social media.

Shatta Wale made a controversial submission on his Snapchat, saying that some music video directors are shooting videos to compete with International stars like Jay Z meanwhile, he has been making his money through the same videos some describe to be poorly programmed.

However, David has since replied and according to him, the “Panai” hitmaker is the main reason why the Ghana music industry has not been progressing like that of other countries like Nigeria.

In reaction to that, the CEO of North Production has called out the Dancehall musician, describing him as a ‘big empty barrel’ and also the main reason why the Ghana music industry is failing.

Shattawale is the main reason the Ghanaian music industry is failing. One big empty barrel! — Northproduction™ (@Davidnicolsey) September 6, 2021

Same artist will rant about how the industry is struggling but yet tarnish and insult everyone. This behaviour of his greatly discourages investor confidence and cripples the entire Ghana music industry. — Northproduction™ (@Davidnicolsey) September 6, 2021

Same artist has been online promoting Beyonce's Already music video at this year's VMA for best art direction video nomination. It's so confusing — Northproduction™ (@Davidnicolsey) September 6, 2021

