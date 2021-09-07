Shots Fired! The genesis of Video Director David Nicole Sey & Shatta Wale’s social media beef
Regardless, Shatta Wale is out with dope visuals for 'Panai'. Watch here!
Here is how the scuffle between Award-winning music video director, David Nicolsey and dancehall king, Shatta Wale commenced on social media.
Shatta Wale made a controversial submission on his Snapchat, saying that some music video directors are shooting videos to compete with International stars like Jay Z meanwhile, he has been making his money through the same videos some describe to be poorly programmed.
However, David has since replied and according to him, the “Panai” hitmaker is the main reason why the Ghana music industry has not been progressing like that of other countries like Nigeria.
In reaction to that, the CEO of North Production has called out the Dancehall musician, describing him as a ‘big empty barrel’ and also the main reason why the Ghana music industry is failing.
