Daniel Tithy starts off Gospel music career with debut single; Esenyegbe (He Hears Me)

Budding Ghanaian gospel singer, and songwriter, Daniel Tithy debuts his maiden gospel single titled Esenyegbe (He Hears Me) ft Daniel Sakyie.

“Esenyegbe” is a faith-based prayerful song which spoke greatly of the unchanging nature of God from ages past and His tender kindness in paying heed to our requests that come before his presence day and night.

Truly, He hears us. The new song is available now on all music stores for streaming here.

According to Daniel who noted God has a “No”, “Yes”, or “Wait” answer for our prayers and was inspired by the faith and persistence of a known barren woman who thought God could not hear her prayers at a point.

“One night, we were praying at church and she was close to me. All that she was saying was Yehowa eee senyegbe (Jehovah!!!! Hear me) nothing else. Repeatedly with tears flowing from her closed eyes until the end of the prayer that lasted for 3hrs.”

“God has heard her and she finally gave birth to two boys after 7years. I asked her how did you do this? And she said, hmmmm Jehovah senyegbe (Jehovah heard me). I took inspiration from her story to tell the whole world that, God hears prayer. He has a very sharp ear that hears our individual voices even when we all call him at a goal.”

Let this song inspire you to know God is always listening and will surely perform the things He has spoken.

