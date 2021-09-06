Top Stories

Sonnie Badu receives lifetime achievement award from Joe Biden!

I guess you can't invalidate an honor from the American Presidency itself!

The heavily decorated Dr. Sonnie Badu has topped up his accolades after being honored with a lifetime achievement award from American President Joe Biden.

Gospel artist Sonnie Badu has taken to his page to show the lifetime achievement given to him by the American President Joe Biden and his vice Kamala Harris. Sonnie has shown his appreciation on his page, thanking Joe Biden.

“I’m extremely humbled, elated, and excited about this new award. The Lifetime Achievement Award right here in the United States from President Joe Biden and Vice president Harris. I am truly grateful. This is truly inspiring” Sonnie said in his video.

“Another great honor bestowed upon me. I am truly humbled to receive a presidential lifetime award from Biden and Harris … This particular one is dedicated to my son. And to @tiuauniversity thank you for making it happen… I love you,” he wrote on his page.

Sonnie Badu is an influential figure in African gospel music. Arguably, one of the most consistent popular live acts in the world. 

The Ghanaian musician was in the news for some days after social media doubted the authenticity of his educational certificates from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors.

