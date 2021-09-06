Kofi Jamar unveils features on upcoming ‘Appetite For Destruction’ EP in animated video!

Top Stories

It includes one major international female superstar! EP Drops this Friday!!!

Kumerica’s very own Kofi Jamar is set to release an extended play christened “Appetite For Destruction” and has announced features.

The GADone Records superstar announced the upcoming project in a post via his social media pages. The body of works when released will be his sophomore EP.

The ‘In the City’ crooner, Kofi Jamar has released a new video unveiling Fameye, Quamina MP, Tulenkey and Teni from Nigeria as guest artiste, with production credit going to Cteabeat and Trino Tunez.

‘Appetite For Destruction’ happens to be a follow up to his six track debut extended play captioned “The Truth” which was released in May 2020.

Kofi Jamar recently returned from London after performing at the Ghana Party In The Park.He’s well known for his hit song, ‘Ekorso’ with fellow Kumerican rapper’s Yaw Tog and Ypee.

