Jodiba to rub shoulders with the continent top artists

Photi Credit: Jodiba

Joseph Dickson Bassaw, well known in Showbiz circles as “Jodiba” is a Ghanaian rising star from Central Region, a town called “Moree” on Cape Coast Road.

His management, Koastland Records took a music break for a year and over after Jodiba has won big at the 2019 Central Music Awards.

Jodiba announced his come back with Fine Girl” and many music lovers and netizens have approved him on his return, Jodiba is fully back into the music scene with a whole different vibe and he is getting crazy buzz all over social media.

The new music dubbed “Fine Girl ” produced by WalidBeatz is available worldwide but is getting is massive support from Boomplay Ghana.

The new song is playlisted on a great playlist on Boomplay with top artists across the continent; you can check playlists like “Hard Bops”, “Afro Daily”, “Cool Pop”, “Top Afropop” & Afrofusion Songs” and many more…

Kostland Records, the management of Jodiba’s are now more poised for success and very optimistic this time, looks like they’ve finally found the missing plug.

