Among all the artistes, only Nautyca showed me love when I came to Tema – Addi Self

Self Nation boss Jafaro Mohammed popularly Knows as Addi Self Kick started his Zongo To BBC tour on 27th August 2021 inside Tema Vienna City.

The show blew the minds of the few entertainment patrons that attended because this was the 1st ever show Addi Self had done In Tema.

With the support from Various artiste like 2iice, Kojo Luda, Bamuji and Nautyca the show was a total blast.

Upon calling the ruler of Tema Music and CEO of the De Holy Empire(Nautyca) Addi Self made a bold statement saying:

“When I announced that I was going to to be in Tema, I hit up soo many artiste but only Nautyca accepted my call genuinely and showed love. This is huge and Allah Bless him”

The show was a complete sold out show and we wish him all the best as he tours other cities

