Yvonne Nelson advocates for more child-friendly & educative songs from Ghanaian artistes

It seems ace actress, producer & entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson has voiced out the thoughts of Ghanaians concerning the content in our music off late!

She has implored Ghanaian musicians to alter the content of their songs to suit kids in order to depart from the monotonous sex, drugs, women, and money that dominate their themes.

The actress and filmmaker said this in a new video first captured by celebrity blogger Kobby Kyie and shared by the GhanaWeekend, Yvonne Nelson.

She submitted this plea during an essay competition she held for her school a few days ago. In her opinion, the sex, money, and lifestyle that dominate music in contemporary times should make way for educational songs designed purposely for kids.

The beautiful Ghanaian actress and proud mother of Baby Ryn highlighted the situation by saying that she found it very difficult to get songs that suit the occasion (essay competition held in her school).

She also dropped some freestyle sessions as she rapped ‘I Can’ from American rapper Nas which was being played in the background.

