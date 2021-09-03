Why Nigerian topshots love hanging out in Ghana! A case of Patoranking, Bella Shmurda, Burnaboy, Davido & Wizkid!



It’s a mystery why most Nigerian hitmakers like Davido, Bella Shmurda, Burnaboy, Patoranking & Wizkid all have either hosted listening sessions, activations and even built mansions here in Ghana.

Aside our hospitable nature, most of them claim that there is a unique feeling & pleasing state of mind which seems almost spiritual, that they derive during their stay here! Something Ghanaian acts need to recognize and capitalize on?

Known for his monster hit single, Cash App, Nigerian artiste Bella Shmurda and team was on September 1, 2021, fined and deported from Ghana with two others by the Adjabeng Circuit Court in Accra for attacking a medical doctor at a quarantine centre.

The “Cash App” hitmaker, Bella Shurmuda real name, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, 22, and two others Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola were fined GH¢2,000 each, deported and banned from travelling to Ghana for a period of three months for attacking a doctor with a fork while in quarantine at the MPlaza Hotel in Accra.



According to a report by News Day, the three who had tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Ghana on August 27, 2021, became agitated when their test result came out positive.



While in quarantine at the MPLaza Hotel in Accra, a nurse who was attending to patients testified that the three persons threatened to cause a scene if they were not discharged the following day.



They argued that the antigen test was fake and insisted that they were not Coronavirus positive.



As part of their plan, Bella Shmurda and his accomplices attacked the Ghanaian doctor with a fork and attempted to beat him and one other person who tried to intervene during the attack.



They further rained insults and curses on the health workers and the country as a whole for allegedly conducting what they termed as “fake” COVID-19 tests.



The Adjabeng Circuit Court convicted the three on their own guilty pleas and were charged for Verbal Abuse on a Medical Officer, Physical assault on a medical officer, and Attempted Assault with a table fork on a Medical Officer.

However, his Nigerian hitmaking counterparts, Burnaboy & Wizkid have in seperate occasions commended Ghana for the unique aura, ambience, peace and the rush of creative of juices they experience whenever they touchdown in the motherland.

Wizkid now spends a better proportion of his time in Ghana than in Nigeria as he has developed a solid bond with Ghanaian music duo, R2bees so he prefers to keep his friends closer.

Wizkid disclosed that he loves visiting Ghana because his friend’s wife serves him the best Ghana Jollof with Goat meat while Burna Boy, revealed that Ghana is the only place he finds genuine peace whenever he visits.

In a related development, King Promise was recently engaged in an interview with OAP, Adesope Olajide where he spoke about the love Wizkid has developed for Ghana.

According to King Promise, Wizkid may have decided to live in Ghana owing to the fact that the serenity and peace in Ghana have attracted him to settle in the country.

King Promise went on to reveal that Wizkid was a person who loved the life in Accra even before they met and worked on a song.

King Promise also disclosed that some Londoners jet to Ghana as their holiday destination. Recall that, Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi and Antonio Rudiger spent part of their summer break in Ghana.

The two Chelsea players left the shores of Ghana with a bag load of good memories of their visit given that it was their first time in the country.

