Well Deserved! KobbySalm crowned Urban Gospel Artiste Of The Year at 2021 NGMA!

This seems to be just the beginning of greater prospects!

Gospel Artiste KobbySalm bagged the Urban Gospel Artiste Of The Year Award at the just ended Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

The Fast Rising Gospel Artiste who has lots of songs to his credit and God’s Glory won The Urban Gospel Artiste Of Year Category Which had Carl Clottey, Kofi Karikari, Neqtar, 2Fresh For God & EBA In There As well.

The night saw an amazing And stunning performance from KobbySalm which got lots of the patrons on their feet dancing to the Glory of God.

KobbySalm Comes out as one of great forces to reckon with in the Gospel industry and here in Ghana

He dedicated The Award To God Almighty And To Every Pioneer Who Have One Way Or The Other Sacrificed And Still Fighting For Urban Gospel.

KobbySalm Also called for support from his fellow Gospel Artiste to support and rally behind the scheme to make it one of the biggest Industry awards.

