Top Stories

This Shuga really dey Choke! S3fa gifted a car by DBlack ahead of USA tour!

She was gifted a brand new Kia saloon car!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
This Shuga really dey Choke! S3fa gifted a car by DBlack ahead of USA tour!
This Shuga really dey Choke! S3fa gifted a car by DBlack ahead of USA tour!

Black Avenue Muzik CEO, Desmond Blackmore aka D Black has surprised his signee, S3fa, with a brand new car ahead of their USA tour in October!

D Black officially signed S3fa onto his BAM record label in 2007 and they two have had what can best be described as a great manager and artiste relationship.

Even though there have been speculations they are dating, D Black and S3fa have always insisted that what they have is strictly a working relationship and have at all times been focused on making music.

Their working relationship is currently at its peak because S3fa’s latest single, ‘E Choke’ which features Mr. Drew is one of the street anthems in Ghana currently.

With all the attention S3fa is bringing to the label currently, it does not come as a shock that D Black will go out of his way to gift her the brand new KIA car.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

List Of Winners - 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

List Of Winners– 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

5 days ago
Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with 'Enter Body' new single after rebranding!

Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with ‘Enter Body’ new single after rebranding!

5 days ago
Tom D’Frick: the VMA Hip-hop Song of the Year winner on the rise!

Tom D’Frick: the VMA Hip-hop Song of the Year winner on the rise!

5 days ago
Eric Jeshrun out with 'Where Would I Be' audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

Eric Jeshrun out with ‘Where Would I Be’ audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker