This Shuga really dey Choke! S3fa gifted a car by DBlack ahead of USA tour!

Black Avenue Muzik CEO, Desmond Blackmore aka D Black has surprised his signee, S3fa, with a brand new car ahead of their USA tour in October!

D Black officially signed S3fa onto his BAM record label in 2007 and they two have had what can best be described as a great manager and artiste relationship.



Even though there have been speculations they are dating, D Black and S3fa have always insisted that what they have is strictly a working relationship and have at all times been focused on making music.

Their working relationship is currently at its peak because S3fa’s latest single, ‘E Choke’ which features Mr. Drew is one of the street anthems in Ghana currently.



With all the attention S3fa is bringing to the label currently, it does not come as a shock that D Black will go out of his way to gift her the brand new KIA car.

