Let's cherish women – Fuse ODG

Let's cherish women - Fuse ODG
Photo Credit: Fuse ODG

Grammy-certified artist and Antenna singer, Fuse ODG has honoured women across the world in a grand style.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ofei Kwanso on Adom FM highlighted women as special people to all of us.

Women are the key, when you look at the way the male bee has to befriend the Queen-mother in order for the whole population of the bees to be by his side, its the same way we need to make sure we take care of our women especially our mothers because women are the real good; lets value our women,” he said.

Fuse ODG was recently crowned the number one Ghanaian artist and only Ghanaian with over 1 billion streams in Africa by Spotify.

He currently promoting his infections single ‘Jekka’

