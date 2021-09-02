Fusha has a mouthful for haters on new single; Atamfo

Ghanaian rapper-producer, Fusha is back on top with a sturdy set of bars and flows on new hot single ‘Atamfo’, with a music video.

‘Atamfo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Produced by Odeneho Beatz inside Hitmixer Studios, ‘Atamfo’ has Fusha go in on full attack mode and straight for the jugular of his naysayers, taunting the bunch with beefy lines like: ‘’Ain’t dealing with y’all maggots and faggots like Jake from State Farm’’, every now and then.

Instagram: fushamusic

Twitter: @fushamusic

Facebook: Fusha CG

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!