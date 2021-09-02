Top Stories

Fusha has a mouthful for haters on new single; Atamfo

Fusha has a mouthful for haters on new single; Atamfo
Photo Credit: Fusha

Ghanaian rapper-producer, Fusha is back on top with a sturdy set of bars and flows on new hot single ‘Atamfo’, with a music video.

‘Atamfo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Produced by Odeneho Beatz inside Hitmixer Studios, ‘Atamfo’ has Fusha go in on full attack mode and straight for the jugular of his naysayers, taunting the bunch with beefy lines like: ‘’Ain’t dealing with y’all maggots and faggots like Jake from State Farm’’, every now and then.

Instagram: fushamusic
Twitter: @fushamusic
Facebook: Fusha CG

IMG 000.jpg

