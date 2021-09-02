Top Stories

Celestine Donkor to flood your ears with ‘Only You’ new single on September 10 & an EP in November!

The 7-track EP will be featuring 6 African A-list artistes! Can't wait!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 31 mins ago
Celestine Donkor to flood your ears with 'Only You' new single on September 10 & an EP in November!
Celestine Donkor to flood your ears with 'Only You' new single on September 10 & an EP in November! Photo Credit: Celestine Donkor

Dynamics Unlimited Incorporated is pleased to announce that our artiste Celestine Donkor is preparing to bless music fans with a new song on September 10, 2021.

The release of the single titled ‘Only You’ will serve as a precursor to her EP due for release later this year.

This comes after she treated music lovers with two great songs and videos last year: ‘Favour Everywhere’ and ‘Thank You’.

‘Favour Everywhere’ earned her a nomination in the Best Gospel Song category in the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

For the past years, Celestine Donkor has been working hard not to only impact lives with her music on Ghanaians but to traverse other soils across the globe.

The coming months and years will see the dynamic gospel singer do more to win more souls for Christ through music.

In anticipation of her new song ‘Only You’, follow her on her various social media platforms via Celestine Donkor Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 31 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with 'Enter Body' new single after rebranding!

Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with ‘Enter Body’ new single after rebranding!

5 days ago
Tom D’Frick: the VMA Hip-hop Song of the Year winner on the rise!

Tom D’Frick: the VMA Hip-hop Song of the Year winner on the rise!

5 days ago
Eric Jeshrun out with 'Where Would I Be' audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

Eric Jeshrun out with ‘Where Would I Be’ audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

6 days ago
Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor fame spotted with mental condition on the streets of Lagos now safe with family!

Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor fame spotted with mental condition on the streets of Lagos now safe with family!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker