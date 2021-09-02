Celestine Donkor to flood your ears with ‘Only You’ new single on September 10 & an EP in November!

Dynamics Unlimited Incorporated is pleased to announce that our artiste Celestine Donkor is preparing to bless music fans with a new song on September 10, 2021.

The release of the single titled ‘Only You’ will serve as a precursor to her EP due for release later this year.

This comes after she treated music lovers with two great songs and videos last year: ‘Favour Everywhere’ and ‘Thank You’.

‘Favour Everywhere’ earned her a nomination in the Best Gospel Song category in the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

For the past years, Celestine Donkor has been working hard not to only impact lives with her music on Ghanaians but to traverse other soils across the globe.

The coming months and years will see the dynamic gospel singer do more to win more souls for Christ through music.

In anticipation of her new song ‘Only You’, follow her on her various social media platforms via Celestine Donkor Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!