Wendy Shay debuts fierce blonde dreadlock look in first post after deleting all posts on her IG!

Ghana’s ‘Shayning Star’, Wendy Shay has launched an all-new look on Instagram after deleting all her previous pictures from the page.

Unclear what necessitated her action, it can be recalled that the ‘Shay on you’ hitmaker took down every single post, a situation, which got her fans worried.

But the singer shortly after the decision posted a picture of herself rocking a new hairstyle and a fierce look. She has flaunted her new dreadlocks which have been completely changed into blonde.

This happens to be the second time Wendy Shay has changed her looks as in the two previous instances, she was criticized for adopting a feisty look.

One can recall that sometime in 2020, Delay criticized Wendy Shay for resorting to wearing an extremely long ‘foot-length’ braids, more piercings at different parts of her body as well as decorating herself with multiple chains.

Wendy Shay is my very own sister. We both come from the same place but lately, her dressing seems very weird to me. She’s got a lot of piercings and her style of dressing has become very strange these days.



