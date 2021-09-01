Top Stories

Mr Drew unveils tracklist for debut ‘Alpha’ album featuring KiDi, Victor AD, Seyi Shay, KBKB, others

It out exclusively on Boomplay on 10th September, 2021.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Mr Drew unveils tracklist for debut album; Alpha
Mr Drew unveils tracklist for debut album; Alpha Photo Credit: Mr Drew/Twitter

Highly Spiritual Music signee, Andrews Commey Otoo, widely known as Mr. Drew is has unleashed the tracklist for his highly anticipated debut album; Alpha.

In his recent post on his IG wall, the ‘Pains’ hitmaker revealed that he will be releasing the much anticipated album exclusively on Boomplay on 10th September, 2021.

He also shared the track list of the album with consists of some of the top-tier musicians in the Ghana music industry. Kidi, Seyi Shay, Kwabena Kwabena, Kelvyn Boy, Raybekah and Victor AD have been recruited on some of the songs on the album.

Official Tracklist for #TheAlphaAlbum .. Can’t wait to share my first body of work with you all … Exclusive on @boomplaymusicgh on the 10th of September 2021 #seleyy @highlyspiritualmusic @hyphen.gh, he captioned the post.

As a reminder, Mr. Drew happens to be one of the few musicians in Ghana who have added dancing to his trade, making him extraordinary among his colleagues in the industry. Artists like as Slim Buster, Mzbel, FBS, and others have done a tremendous job with their acts and were very unique whenever they had the opportunity to perform.

Mr. Drew is currently the reigning Best New Artiste of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He has also been nominated for the Music Man of the Year for this year’s EMY Africa awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Eric Jeshrun out with 'Where Would I Be' audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

Eric Jeshrun out with ‘Where Would I Be’ audiovisual ahead of August Worship this Sunday!

5 days ago
Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor fame spotted with mental condition on the streets of Lagos now safe with family!

Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor fame spotted with mental condition on the streets of Lagos now safe with family!

5 days ago
Dela Botri: A marvel on the 'Atentenben', out with Lorlor EP featuring Epixode!

Dela Botri: A marvel on the ‘Atentenben’

5 days ago
The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay - Geeman

The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay – Geeman

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker