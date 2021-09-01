Kilode! Skannah premieres new music video

One of Ghana’s fast-rising afrobeats singjay, Robert Sowah – known in show business as Skannah – has premiered the official visual for his latest song “Kilode”.

The music video for ‘Kilode‘, directed by Kojo Myles is a steamy one, right in line with the lyrics of the song. The lighting coupled with the model and solo dance performance will definitely have your eyes glued to the screen all through the video.

Stream here: https://liquidzerorecords.fanlink.to/skannah_kilode

‘Kilode’ is a Nigerian word that means ‘’why’’. The Afrobeats record was produced, mixed and mastered by Drillix Beats.

Drillix Beats is a familiar name to some and one of the Ghanaian producers who like to experiment by fusing genres and this is displayed on his production for this song.

Born Robert Sowah, Skannah is a Ghanaian Afrobeat, artist signed to Liquid Zero Records. His debut single, ‘Pompoyeya’ dates back to 2019 under the said label, continuing with ‘Ginger Me’ in 2020 and now ‘Kilode’ this year.

Watch “Kilode” visual

