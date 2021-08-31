Top Stories

Mikey Benzy unveils tracklist for Love Doctor EP

Mikey Benzy unveils tracklist for Love Doctor EP
Mikey Benzy unveils tracklist for Love Doctor EP. Photo Credit: Mikey Benzy

Ghanaian Soothing voice Afrobeat singer Mikey Benzy has finally released the tracklist of his upcoming EP dubbed “Love Doctor”.

The EP contains 6 songs featuring Mr Drew and Kianni with production credit to some amazing Ghanaian producers like Kaywa, Zyme, Beatz Vampire, Gigs Beatz, DDT and Abe Beatz.

Mikey Benzy unveils tracklist for Love Doctor EP
Tracklist for Love Doctor EP

Though two songs are already out worldwide, titles are “Nana and Boddy Attention” enjoy below.

Mikey Benzy – Nana (Official Video Directed By Snares Philms)

Mikey Benzy – Boddy Attention (Official Video Directed By Snares Philms)

Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

