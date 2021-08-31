King Promise & Stonebwoy shutdown Yam Carnival UK; checkout the latest wig-fixing romantic!

Dancehall A-lister, Stonebwoy has caught the eye of the camera in viral videos following his recent performances at the Yam Carnival to being praised for saving a lady whose wig almost came off during his performance in the United Kingdom.

In a previously publicized story, Stonebwoy was billed to perform at the Yam Carnival in the UK and it was a total shutdown as the audience sang word for word his hit single Putuu which led to him tossing over the mic into the mammoth crowd.

He wasn’t the only Ghanaian to pull a showstopper as King Promise also dazzled the ladies with his silky smooth vocals and hit singles which equally got the audience (especially the ladies) singing his songs word for word too!

Also, Stonebwoy who was on stage performing to an indoor crowd at another event spotted the wig cap of one of his fans in the front row almost falling off.



In a bid to save the woman who was jamming to his songs from any form of embarrassment, the Bhim Nation boss quickly paused and walked to the lady to adjust the blonde wig for her.

Stonebwoy continued with his performance after the act. However, some persons who were bent on making the lady uncomfortable managed to pull her blonde wig off her head.



Many have described the dancehall musician as a true gentleman following the incident. In reaction to the video, Elenam on Instagram said “Bhim knows how to treat a woman ryt.”

Another, Nana Yaa Akwaboah, added: “Stonebwoy touch my wig ano go wash that wig again I won’t put it in water to wash his hands away chai.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!