Heard Irene Logan’s “More” single yet?

“More” is a truly personal song for Irene, gifted to her by the Holy Spirit!

Vocal powerhouse, songwriter and newly converted gospel musician Irene Logan has released her debut single as a gospel artist titled, “More”; a prophetic worship song about purpose and yearning for more of Jesus Christ.

“More” is a truly personal song for Irene. This masterpiece was gifted to her by the Holy Spirit during her period of surrender and wait.

The song, set to bless and restore brokenness, and to lift up the name above all names, is now available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.

“More” is the beginning of the ministry that is about to be birthed by Irene Logan.

Stream on Boomplay and all other music streaming platforms here

