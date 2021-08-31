Top Stories

Bisa Kdei visits top Hollywood producers who featured his song in Netflix’ ‘Jingle Jangle’

Another feature coming?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Bisa Kdei visits top Hollywood producers who featured his song in Netflix' 'Jingle Jangle'
Bisa Kdei visits top Hollywood producers who featured his song in Netflix' 'Jingle Jangle' Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

Highlife hitmaker, Bisa Kdei has linked up with renowned American playwright David E. Talbert and his spouse Lyn Sisson Talbert, producers of Christmas Netflix film “Jingle Jangle”.

The multiple award-winning Highlife musician was recruited as one of the musical composers of the Hollywood movie together with the likes of Usher Raymond, John Legend, Phillip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and Michael Diskint.

Information gathered by GNA Entertainment reveals that Bisa Kdei engaged the renowned Hollywood producers at Beverly Hills, California as they discussed positive strides made by the movie which debuted in December last year.

It is evident that the sensational Highlife performer is interacting more with the Hollywood family and exploring more opportunities especially ahead of his 10th anniversary celebration in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to sources, Bisa Kdei, who is arguably one of the most decorated Highlife musicians in Ghana is also in the United States of America to finalize projects with R&B Superstar Usher Raymond and John Legend, renowned American singer-songwriter.

Bisa Kdei who has had a stellar career in the music industry has performed on top musical stages around the world and has been working hard behind the scenes to put Ghana on the map with better things to come in the near future considering the aforementioned developments.

Bisa Kdei’s “Asew” remix soundtrack in the American Christmas film “Jingle Jangle” was nominated for 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay - Geeman

The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay – Geeman

5 days ago
List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

5 days ago
Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

5 days ago
Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs, stop chewing breast like sugarcane! - Empress Gifty to men

Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs – Empress Gifty to men

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker