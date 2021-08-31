Awuraadwoa gives hope in latest single; Onua Twen No

Adu Rhoda Tiwaa is a Ghanaian gospel music act signed to Young Mission Entertainment. She goes by the stage name Awuraadwoa & is out with new single; Onua Twen No.

The female singer also doubles as a Midwife in the Health profession. With the desire to spread the Word of God through her given talent, she shares this message on this record titled “Onua Twen No”.

In life, problems do happen. We meet atrocities and stumbling blocks which shake our faith, but having trust in God guarded with patience and prayer will go a long way to help us.

This is the message Awuraadwoa is sharing with us on this record. Check out the video for this one here.

Connect with Awuraadwoa on these platforms

FaceBook : Awuraadwoa Music

Instagram: @awuraadwoamusic1

YouTube: Awuraadwoa Music

