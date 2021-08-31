Top Stories

Awuraadwoa gives hope in latest single; Onua Twen No

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Awuraadwoa gives hope in latest single; Onua Twen No
Awuraadwoa gives hope in latest single; Onua Twen No Photo Credit: YME

Adu Rhoda Tiwaa is a Ghanaian gospel music act signed to Young Mission Entertainment. She goes by the stage name Awuraadwoa & is out with new single; Onua Twen No.

The female singer also doubles as a Midwife in the Health profession. With the desire to spread the Word of God through her given talent, she shares this message on this record titled “Onua Twen No”.

In life, problems do happen. We meet atrocities and stumbling blocks which shake our faith, but having trust in God guarded with patience and prayer will go a long way to help us.

This is the message Awuraadwoa is sharing with us on this record. Check out the video for this one here.

Connect with Awuraadwoa on these platforms

FaceBook : Awuraadwoa Music 

Instagram: @awuraadwoamusic1

YouTube: Awuraadwoa Music

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker