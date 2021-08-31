Akwaboah gifts the world a tracklist teaser of upcoming ‘Lighthouse’ album on birthday!

Award-winning Highlife singer, Akwaboah has released the track list teaser for his upcoming album dubbed ‘Lighthouse ‘ album.

Yesterday happened to be the birthday of Akwaboah and in celebration, he decided to tease his fans with some of the songs on his upcoming album.

The album consists of fourteen songs which features some of the most talented stars in the scene like Sarkodie, Cina Soul, Adina and Efya.

However, Akwaboah is yet to disclose the date for the release of the album. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote; My birthday is a good day to release a track list teaser for #LighthouseAlbum. Let’s make Timeless History

In other news, Mugeez of R2Bees fame and songstress, Mzvee have sparked reactions on social media following a viral of the two enjoying each other’s company that surfaced online.

The two are known to be very good friends but the public has no idea if they have decided to leave the friendzone to focus on something more intimate. However, it is believed that the footage was taken when they were working together.

MzVee, who had been away from music for a long time, has returned with a pair of new songs, one of which features Mugeez and was filmed in South Africa.

MzVee’s arm is seen wrapped around Mugeez in the video, as if she were a girlfriend trying to annoy her partner.