Top Stories

Akwaboah gifts the world a tracklist teaser of upcoming ‘Lighthouse’ album on birthday!

Anticipate the lighthouse of indigenous Ghanaian musicianship!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 mins ago
Akwaboah gifts the world a tracklist teaser of upcoming 'Lighthouse' album on birthday!
Akwaboah gifts the world a tracklist teaser of upcoming 'Lighthouse' album on birthday!

Award-winning Highlife singer, Akwaboah has released the track list teaser for his upcoming album dubbed ‘Lighthouse ‘ album.

Yesterday happened to be the birthday of Akwaboah and in celebration, he decided to tease his fans with some of the songs on his upcoming album.

The album consists of fourteen songs which features some of the most talented stars in the scene like Sarkodie, Cina Soul, Adina and Efya.

However, Akwaboah is yet to disclose the date for the release of the album. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote; My birthday is a good day to release a track list teaser for #LighthouseAlbum. Let’s make Timeless History

In other news, Mugeez of R2Bees fame and songstress, Mzvee have sparked reactions on social media following a viral of the two enjoying each other’s company that surfaced online.

The two are known to be very good friends but the public has no idea if they have decided to leave the friendzone to focus on something more intimate. However, it is believed that the footage was taken when they were working together.

MzVee, who had been away from music for a long time, has returned with a pair of new songs, one of which features Mugeez and was filmed in South Africa.

MzVee’s arm is seen wrapped around Mugeez in the video, as if she were a girlfriend trying to annoy her partner.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay - Geeman

The main reason I came back to Ghana is to marry Delay – Geeman

5 days ago
List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

5 days ago
Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

5 days ago
Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs, stop chewing breast like sugarcane! - Empress Gifty to men

Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs – Empress Gifty to men

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker