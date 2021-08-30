$pacely is Guide Radio 91.5FM’s ‘’1UP Artist’’ of the month!

Born Elorm Amenya, $pacely is Guide Radio 91.5 FM’s ‘’1UP Artist’’ of the month of August. $pacely moved from Geneva, Switzerland to Ghana and found love in making music in High School.

While dabbling in music in Senior High School, he worked on a song which he later released as his first official single, ‘Love on Drugs’.

Since then, $pacely has helped create a niche in the music scene in Ghana as part of the music collective, La Même Gang. Individually, $pacely is still doing an incredible job with two projects to his name and features with several artists including Kwesi Arthur, Pappy Kojo, Nigeria’s Odunsi, BOJ and more.

The artist’s fanbase has grown steadily and his ability to flow smoothly in English and French has found him a fanbase inclusive of many francophones. $pacely’s distinct style is recognizable and his vocals coupled with his interesting use of ad-libs make his music different and enjoyable.

Recently, the artist released a new project titled ‘’Keanu’’ and explained on the Sundown Show on Guide Radio 91.5 that the EP is a representation of his growth as an artist.

Titled after one of his many aliases, ‘’Keanu’’ is a diverse Hip-Hop Trap project with impressive features from the Kumerican camp, some La Même Gang members and label mates from Labadi Music.

The features are expansive as well with the artiste securing verses from francophone rappers, Cyano Gene and Green Nagasaki. Sonically, the ‘’Keanu’’ project is a well-produced one bound to make its claim in the Trap HipHop space.

‘’1UP Artist’’ is a Guide Radio 91.5FM initiative. Every month, an extremely talented artist is selected and amplified by the station both on air and digitally.

Through interviews, curated content and more, Guide Radio connects the ‘’1UP Artist’’ to a wider audience and brings fans closer to the artiste.

Listen to Guide Radio 91.5FM or stream on DailyGuideNetwork.com. Find us on social media @GuideRadio915 across all platforms and get to know more about $pacely.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!