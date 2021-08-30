Jayana wins Female Vocalist of the Year at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2021!

Gospel minstrel Jayana has won the the Female Vocalist of the year at the 4th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

She beats off strong competition from Empress Gifty, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor, Lizzy Ntiamoah, Abena Baduaa and Nshira Tina to win the coveted award.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, the fast-rising gospel artiste won the hearts of patrons with her inspirational and Holy Spirit-filled songs.

Showstopper! @jayanamusicgh lights up the @GNGMAward atmosphere with energetic dance moves on her Victory hit single #ngma20 pic.twitter.com/3FjGYP66EQ — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) August 28, 2021

It was a delight to watch when Jayana took to the giant stage to minister her songs ‘I Believe’ and ‘Gye W’ayeyi’. She performed with her sister Aduhemaa confirming to audience the power behind their voice.

Not only did the “Victory” hitmaker wowed patrons with her sweet soothing voice but also with a stupendously invigorating stage performance that resonated great cheers from the audience.

Held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 28, the one-night experience was compered by Citi Fm’s Eno Safo with various awards and lifetime achievement honours presented to well deserving gospel ministers and gospel industry players.

The Red Carpet experience of the awards night which was integral part of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards was also hosted by Margaret Akua Bardenred.

Read more about JAYANA’S vocal dexterity

JAYANA is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur. She is noted for her powerful and captivating vocal. A great voice is the cornerstone of great music and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a soaring soprano or distinctive baritone.

Jayana has a heavy, powerful voice with a timbre (sound quality or colour of the voice) and she is capable of singing long beautiful phrases.

Known for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music JAYANA is able to carry a tune, hit certain notes, and minister or perform for others with her voice.

She possesses all qualities of a great vocalist making her a distinct from other notable or up and coming female musicians.

For her, she is devoted to her music craft, works incredibly hard, and she is willing to sacrifice and do what it takes to become the best she can be and stay on top.

It is really not surprised she was birthed from the popular music reality show STARS OF THE FUTURE- season 1, organized by Charterhouse, an event management and audio-visual production in Ghana.

Stars of the Future platform offers participants the opportunity to go through a rigorous process of voice training as compared to other music reality shows.

Jayana, born JEMIMA ANNOR-YEBOAH, who was part of the five finalists [Jane Awindor now Efya, Irene Logan, Ramzy and Fredericka], proved to judges and audiences her voice carries power.

Her powerful voice when paired with stunning compositions and expert instrumentation gives iconic songs. Jayana’s inimitable voice propelled her to churn out songs like I Believe, Who You Are, Gye W’ayeyi among others.

With a vocal range that spans four full octaves, Jayana’s whistle-notes are her identity. Jayana is also an accomplished songwriter and a lead singer of the Action Chapel International Choir, Spintex Branch.

Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship. She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).

She was nominated in the Best Vocalist category in Ghana Music Awards after releasing her first album in 2006.

