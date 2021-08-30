Gemann receives reply from Delay following marriage intentions!

In response to a marriage assertion made by former Ghanaian pop-star turned pastor, Nana Akwasi Agyemamg aka Gemann, media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has reacted.

Days ago, Geeman indicated that he wanted to marry Delay in a recent media interview. In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus Fm, Geeman revealed that he is bent on walking down the aisle with his diva, Delay.

In his words, he said;

“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I traveled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay.”

After Geeman made this comment, many people thought Delay knew about it.

However, it seems she is oblivious and she feels Gemann was only involved in clout chasing adding that she has not even met him before.

She reacted to this as she answered a social media user who asked her. In her reaction, she said;

“I’ve never met him before. It’s called clout chasing.”

