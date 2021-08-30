Fuse ODG only Ghanaian act ranked 3rd on Spotify’s top 10 Most Streamed African artistes!

Ghanaian artist, Fuse ODG has once again lifted the flag of Ghana in a grand style by enlisting on Spotify’s ranking of top 10 most streamed African artistes.

Worldwide known online music platform Spotify released the top 10 artists in Africa with the most streams.

Making it to the list with significant numbers, Fuse ODG became the only Ghanaian artist on the list in Africa with over 1 billion streams.

The off Da Ground front man and Boa Me hitmaker had 1.32Billon streams placing third and the only Ghanaian artist to make it to the world list.

Check out the full list below.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!