LIVE – 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

List Of Winners - 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards
List Of Winners - 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you the 2020 full list of winners for the 2020 edition of the Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Find below the list of NGMA 2020 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Church Choir of the year – Covenant Voices (Royal house Chapel)

Chorale Group of the Year – Harmonious Chorale

Instrumentalist of the Year – Dan Grahl

Producer of the year – Viniykay

Gospel Radio/TV Program of the Year – Franky 5

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Don Cemon

Traditional Song of the Year – Lawyer Antwi Agyei

Artiste of the year manager

Steaman Heights Gospel Artist of the year

African Artiste of the Year – Mercy Chinwo

Artiste of the Year Diaspora – Herty Corgie

International Artiste of the Year – Detroit Youth Choir

New Artiste of the Year – Kelvin Sasu

Worship Song of the Year – Eric Jeshurun ft Joe Mettle (He Reigns)

Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton (Adom)

Song of the year

New Artist of the year

Songwriter of the year

Female Vocalist of the year

Male Vocalist of the year

Music Video of the year – Empress Gifty (Jesus Overdo)

Hybrid song of the year

