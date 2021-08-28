LIVE – 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you the 2020 full list of winners for the 2020 edition of the Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Find below the list of NGMA 2020 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Church Choir of the year – Covenant Voices (Royal house Chapel)

Chorale Group of the Year – Harmonious Chorale

Instrumentalist of the Year – Dan Grahl

Producer of the year – Viniykay

Gospel Radio/TV Program of the Year – Franky 5

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Don Cemon

Traditional Song of the Year – Lawyer Antwi Agyei

Artiste of the year manager –

Steaman Heights Gospel Artist of the year –

African Artiste of the Year – Mercy Chinwo

Artiste of the Year Diaspora – Herty Corgie

International Artiste of the Year – Detroit Youth Choir

New Artiste of the Year – Kelvin Sasu

Worship Song of the Year – Eric Jeshurun ft Joe Mettle (He Reigns)

Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton (Adom)

Song of the year –

New Artist of the year –

Songwriter of the year –

Female Vocalist of the year –

Male Vocalist of the year –

Music Video of the year – Empress Gifty (Jesus Overdo)

Hybrid song of the year –

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!