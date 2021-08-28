Top Stories

Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with ‘Enter Body’ new single after rebranding!

The Erby produced jam is his reintroduction into the music scenes.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with 'Enter Body' new single after rebranding!
Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with 'Enter Body' new single after rebranding!

Afro-dancehall artiste Laud Shaba formerly known as Boy Stiff has released a new song titled, Enter Body, after his long break from the music scenes.

The singer who came into prominence in 2015 after his hit single “She bad” which featured Bet awarding winning act Stonebowy went into hiatus.

The Erby produced joint “Enter Body” according to the singer is his reintroduction into the music scenes.

“My new single is my reintroduction into the music scenes after a long break. I went into hibernation to restructure and also learn more on the rudiments of music.

So now I can boldly say I am ready for the Ghanaian music scenes” he said.

The fast-rising artiste has performed on several festival platforms across Europe and expecting that this new song will catapult him into mainstream dominance.

Watch the Yaw Phanta directed video now!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

'Unpressured' Sarkodie welcomed in Kenya as Arnold & Reggie Rockstone hold opposing views on his 'No Support' comment

‘Unpressured’ Sarkodie welcomed in Kenya as Arnold & Reggie Rockstone hold opposing views on his ‘No Support’ comment

4 days ago
Patience! Amerado declares new EP and initiative for upcoming musicians

Patience! Amerado declares new EP and initiative for upcoming musicians

4 days ago
Sarkodie shares secrets for over 10-year relevance; debuts in Netflix movie

Sarkodie shares secrets for over 10-year relevance; debuts in Netflix movie

5 days ago
Gyakie sells out Kumasi 'Gyakie Live Experience' concert

Gyakie sells out Kumasi ‘Gyakie Live Experience’ concert

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker