Laud Shaba breaks hiatus with ‘Enter Body’ new single after rebranding!

Afro-dancehall artiste Laud Shaba formerly known as Boy Stiff has released a new song titled, Enter Body, after his long break from the music scenes.

The singer who came into prominence in 2015 after his hit single “She bad” which featured Bet awarding winning act Stonebowy went into hiatus.

The Erby produced joint “Enter Body” according to the singer is his reintroduction into the music scenes.

“My new single is my reintroduction into the music scenes after a long break. I went into hibernation to restructure and also learn more on the rudiments of music.

So now I can boldly say I am ready for the Ghanaian music scenes” he said.

The fast-rising artiste has performed on several festival platforms across Europe and expecting that this new song will catapult him into mainstream dominance.

Watch the Yaw Phanta directed video now!

