DJ Switch attracts spotlight with eulogizing post on Instagram’s main page

DJ Switch just keeps attaining new feats as she has been featured on the world's biggest photo sharing app – Instagram's post in celebration of her achievements and aspirations.

The post has got DJ Switch and her many followers in a jubilation mood! Young disc jockey, DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has chalked another feat.

The 13-year-old has been featured and celebrated on the official page of the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Instagram shared a photo of DJ Switch on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The photo had her wearing a pink top tucked into a black pair of jeans with a black jacket to match. DJ Switch has been featured on Instagram’s official page

The teen star, who had a headset around her neck, opened her arms and was full of smiles for the picture.

The post shared touted DJ Switch as an achiever while touching on some of her achievements and aspirations. “After winning a TV talent competition, Erica went on to become the youngest recipient of Ghana’s annual DJ award at the age of 10.

“I am discovering new versions of myself and passions each day,” says Erica, who also sings, raps, dances, writes poetry, acts and does motivational speeches.”

She also has her own nonprofit organization, the DJ Switch Foundation, which seeks to change lives through music,” parts of the caption to the photo read.

Check below to see the post on Instagram: Excited that she had been featured on Instagram’s page with over 417 million followers, DJ Switch re-shared the post on her page.

Reactions DJ Switch is not the only person who has been excited by the feature on Instagram’s page. Many of her followers have taken to the post to share their excitement.

