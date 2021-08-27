Top Stories

DJ Switch attracts spotlight with eulogizing post on Instagram’s main page

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
DJ Switch attracts spotlight with eulogizing post on Instagram's main page
DJ Switch attracts spotlight with eulogizing post on Instagram's main page Photo Credit: Instagram

DJ Switch just keeps attaining new feats as she has been featured on the world’s biggest photo sharing app – Instagram’s post in celebration of her achievements and aspirations.

The post has got DJ Switch and her many followers in a jubilation mood! Young disc jockey, DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has chalked another feat.

The 13-year-old has been featured and celebrated on the official page of the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Instagram shared a photo of DJ Switch on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The photo had her wearing a pink top tucked into a black pair of jeans with a black jacket to match. DJ Switch has been featured on Instagram’s official page

The teen star, who had a headset around her neck, opened her arms and was full of smiles for the picture.

The post shared touted DJ Switch as an achiever while touching on some of her achievements and aspirations. “After winning a TV talent competition, Erica went on to become the youngest recipient of Ghana’s annual DJ award at the age of 10.

“I am discovering new versions of myself and passions each day,” says Erica, who also sings, raps, dances, writes poetry, acts and does motivational speeches.”

She also has her own nonprofit organization, the DJ Switch Foundation, which seeks to change lives through music,” parts of the caption to the photo read.

Check below to see the post on Instagram: Excited that she had been featured on Instagram’s page with over 417 million followers, DJ Switch re-shared the post on her page.

Reactions DJ Switch is not the only person who has been excited by the feature on Instagram’s page. Many of her followers have taken to the post to share their excitement.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

New York's Times Square hosts DJ Switch on billboard

New York’s Times Square hosts DJ Switch on billboard

24th May 2019
Ghana's DJ Switch honoured by Jay-Z's RocNation

Ghana’s DJ Switch honoured by Jay-Z’s RocNation

5th February 2019
Event Review: 2018 Ghana DJ Awards

Event Review: 2018 Ghana DJ Awards

7th May 2018
Video: DJ Switch paid tribute to Ebony at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

Video: DJ Switch paid tribute to Ebony at Ghana DJ Awards 2018

7th May 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker