Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor fame spotted with mental condition on the streets of Lagos now safe with family!

Gospel Artiste, Angel Gyedu of TV3 Mentor Season 4 fame, who was spotted in Lagos, Nigeria, with memory loss and suffering from a mental condition now safe with family.

Well meaning Nigerians tried to get info from her and they were able to get her name and YouTube Channel name till efforts were made to reach her family.

CEO of @CBCInc_Hypes got a DM on Instagram from one Olubiyi @gentlebee007 concerning the plight of Angel. Below is a screenshot of his post.

Angel is a far cry from the darling of the screen we once knew and loved. When @CBCInc_Hypes shared this news and some other people have replied with the screenshots below, showing some efforts being made to get in touch with her family.

The issue of her mental health seems to be no news as a publication by kumikasa.com on 3rd September 2019 titled “Gospel Musician Pregnant For 8 Months On Admission At Psychiatric Hospital Over Marital Issues” suggested that this was a long pending issue.

Below is kumikasa what wrote.

Ghanaian Gospel Musician Pregnant for 8 months on admision at Psychiatric Hospital over marital issues.

Gospel Singer/Songwriter with stage name ,Angel, of TV3 Mentor season four(4) fame is undergoing treatment at the Psychiatric Unit of the Eastern Regional Hospital,Koforidua.

Angel has been on admission for almost four months after she was diagnosed of a mental health condition.

The Gospel Singer heavily pregnant and near delivery is said to be facing serious marital challenges with her husband who is Pastor ,a situation believed to have caused her condition .

Angel was admitted at the Hospital shortly after releasing her new single titled -“Gye Nyame Di ” on March 1,2019.

Her Family has reportedly “abandoned” her compelling some top management Members of the hospital particularly the Medical Director Dr.Kwame Anim Boamah and Mrs.Philomina Mireku,a Senior Nursing Officer to take care of her medical and other expenses in sympathy.

Born in Accra and christened -Angel Gyedu,she attended Pentecost Secondary School (PENSEC ) in Koforidua and Havard College-Accra. She studied Literature and Business.

Her music talent was discovered at tender age when she mounted platforms in Church and events to sing as both choirister and Soloist.

Angel was shot into fame when she took took part in ‘’TV3 Mentor four season reality show in 2008 where she won the second runner up position to Mike who was adjudged the Winner with cash Prize of GH¢1000 and a recording deal, while Sam, the first runner-up got a cash prize of GH¢600. Angel and Julie, 2nd and 3rd runners-up respectively took home GH¢500 and GH¢400.

After the reality Show ,the vocalist went joined a band called ‘’The Miracle Wave Band’’ in 2011 and became one of the lead female vocalist while pursuing her Music Career to become a star in the gospel Ministry.

