Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

Wendy Shay has left her fans and followers confused after storming Instagram to delete all her post which could probably be in line with her newly found faith in God and modest dressing.

We got notice when we landed on her verified social media handle on Instagram during our routine social media rounds.

As we speak, there has been no reason given by the artiste or any of her management members as to why she deleted the posts.

See it for yourself below;

Days ago, the musician was in the news as her ‘Shayning Star’ album hit over 2 million streams on music streaming platform Boomplay.

The 10 tracklist album features some other top Ghanaian artists like Quamina MP, Fameye, Kofi Mole, Kelvynboy, Shawn Storm, Efya, Praiz of Asakaa Boys fame, KiDi, Bisa Kdei, etc. It has some lead ‘Pause and Dance’, ‘Green Light’, ‘Tender Love’, ‘Slomo’, ‘Kiss Me On The Phone’, ‘Taken’, etc.

Top musical streaming platform Boomplay has unveiled that the singer’s second studio album has hit a total of over 2 million streams on the platform alone.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker took to her social media platforms and announced her new achievement to her fans and music lovers around the world.