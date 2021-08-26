Top Stories

Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!

What's happening?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram!
Wendy Shay leaves fans in suspense as she deletes all posts on her Instagram! Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Twitter

Wendy Shay has left her fans and followers confused after storming Instagram to delete all her post which could probably be in line with her newly found faith in God and modest dressing.

We got notice when we landed on her verified social media handle on Instagram during our routine social media rounds.

As we speak, there has been no reason given by the artiste or any of her management members as to why she deleted the posts.

See it for yourself below;

Days ago, the musician was in the news as her ‘Shayning Star’ album hit over 2 million streams on music streaming platform Boomplay.

The 10 tracklist album features some other top Ghanaian artists like Quamina MP, Fameye, Kofi Mole, Kelvynboy, Shawn Storm, Efya, Praiz of Asakaa Boys fame, KiDi, Bisa Kdei, etc. It has some lead ‘Pause and Dance’, ‘Green Light’, ‘Tender Love’, ‘Slomo’, ‘Kiss Me On The Phone’, ‘Taken’, etc.

Top musical streaming platform Boomplay has unveiled that the singer’s second studio album has hit a total of over 2 million streams on the platform alone.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker took to her social media platforms and announced her new achievement to her fans and music lovers around the world.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Heard $pacely's 'KEANU' EP yet?

Heard $pacely’s ‘KEANU’ EP yet?

5 days ago
Come Over! Loofy hits up Joey B for an Afrobeat lovers jam

Come Over! Loofy hits up Joey B for an Afrobeat lovers jam

5 days ago
Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!

Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!

6 days ago
KelvynBoy, Asaaka Boys, Nanky, Kimilist & Kwame Yesu billed for; Groove@Greens

KelvynBoy, Asaaka Boys, Nanky, Kimilist & Kwame Yesu billed for; Groove@Greens

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker