‘Unpressured’ Sarkodie welcomed in Kenya as Arnold & Reggie Rockstone hold opposing views on his ‘No Support’ comment

Sarkodie & team have been welcomed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya Following visit to Nigeria while Reggie Rockstone & Arnold Asamoah Baidoo argue out on events from Sarkodie’s Nigeria media tour

Sarkodie after releasing his fifth studio album titled ‘No Pressure’ in Ghana traveled to the West African country to promote his album through his media tour and the album listening for his fans and loved ones in the country.

He dominated the Nigerian media space for the few couple of days he stayed in the West African country been supported by fellow celebrities like musicians, movie actors, social media influencers, politicians, etc.

The biggest outcome of his visit to Nigeria after several radio interviews was when many Nigerians trooped to the ‘No Pressure’ album listening to show their love and support for the ‘Coachella’ hitmaker.

Well, after shaking the foundation of Nigeria, the Sark Nation boss and his entourage were well received in Kenya ahead of the ‘No Pressure’ album listening and media tour in the East African country.

He is set to attend a few sitdown interviews across the various media stations in the country before the listening session of the album is held.

Meanwhile, Arnold in a phone-in interview with Andy Dosty on the ‘Day Break Hitz’ morning show this morning aired on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM on his take on the rapper’s comment about Ghanaians not celebrating ‘moments’ stated the comment is false.

He said Ghanaians celebrate ‘moments’ more than any other thing in the entertainment industry citing Shatta Wale’s feature with Beyonce on the Loin King album, Stonebwoy’s feature with Keri Hilson on his Anloga Junction album, and even Sarkodie’s feature with American rapper Ace Hood as a classical example.

Arnold in his submission stated the whole of Ghana including the traditional media and the various social media and online tabloids were discussing Shatta Wale been featured on Beyonce’s album to the extent that, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent Shatta Wale a congratulating message via Twitter.

He continued that Ghanaians celebrated him [Sarkodie] in every way possible when he featured Ace Hood and even sold out the Apollo Theater a couple of years ago so the statement the rapper made about Ghanaians not celebrating great moments by their artists are actually false.

However, Hiplife’s Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has jumped to the defense of Sarkodie after he was dragged in the mud following his claims that Ghanaians do no cherish him for his talent.

Sarkodie made this revelation on Beat FM in Nigeria during an interview with Osi. According to Sarkodie, he has managed to get all the support he needs from Ghanaians but they do not cherish him.

He said that Ghanaians do not hold on to moments and cherish them. He made this statement following the presenter’s assertions that Sarkodie has been doing the most yet people do not hear about his achievements.

It is kind of like dicey when it is coming from me. Because you have people, you have friends, they don’t want to feel a certain kinda way. But what you said, I could say that I do get my support from Ghanaians. But I know what you are trying to say. They should really hold on to moments and cherish, he said.

His statements sparked some controversies on social media as many lambast him for being unappreciative for the love and support he has been shown in Ghana.

Reggie Rockstone has defended the rapper by saying most of the things he lamented during the interview are very accurate, thus Ghanaians should rather bow down their heads in shame.

In a 10-minute video he posted on his IG wall, Reggie Rockstone revealed that Ghanaians are currently feeling guilty and in their defense, they decided to drag the rapper in the mud.

