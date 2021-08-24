Rebranded, Saved & Sanctified Irene Logan announces Gospel debut single; More

After serving us a breathtaking performance at the funeral of the Ex President JJ Rawlings, Irene Logan is set to release her first Gospel song, More, following her new found faith in Christ!

The former Highlife/ Hiplife sensational singer of Liberia descent after more than a year since becoming a ‘born again’ Christian seems to be ready to preach the Word of God to the rest of the world through her music.

Recall in the middle of last year, Irene Logan in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on her Restoration Show shared her experience of how she used to be a chain smoker until she found God in her life.

She revealed on the show that she could smoke two packs of cigarettes in just a day after which she will top it up with ‘shisha’ until she found God and gave up all her bad habits.

“There were times I cried. There were times I wanted to die. I started smoking heavily. I used to smoke. Before I surrendered I went through my period of depression, I used to smoke sometimes two packs of cigarettes a day. I just smoke and smoke and then when I’m tired of the cigarettes, I’ll go and look for the other one they call shisha and smoke that one too just to numb the pain,” she narrated.

Well, Irene in a press statement has revealed that all is set for her first Gospel song titled ‘More’ which is actually a prophetic worship song about the purpose and yearning for more of Jesus Christ. The song is set to be available on all digital streaming and downloading platforms from Sunday 29th August 2021.

Irene Logan is best noted for her hit song which features Ghanaian rapper Asem titled ‘Run Away’ which was released in 2009. She won the maiden edition of the television reality show ‘Starz Of The Future’ in 2006.

She later teamed up with songstress Jane Fauzzier Awindor now known as Efya which she met on the ‘Starz Of The Future’ show to begin a powerful girls duo in the Ghanaian music scene known as ‘Irene and Jane’.

