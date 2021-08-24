Black Sherif’s sermons travel ahead of him overseas as Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese jam in club!

Black Sherif himself might have never stepped foot abroad but his hit sermons are being preached in clubs overseas as seen in viral video of Stonebwoy and Kwaw Kese.

Kwaw Kese and Stonebwoy showed love to fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter Black Sherif after they genuinely jammed to his song all the way in the United States of America.

The Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy and the Man Insane were spotted in a vibrant club along with some popular figures in the music industry having a blast as they drank and have fun throughout the night.

During the jam, the DJ abruptly stopped playing the song (ostensibly to tease them) which got everyone to react after which he brought it back to pump more adrenaline into the already charged atmosphere.

Meanwhile, on the heels of the two highly successful singles he dropped which has become a street anthem, Black Sherif is set to drop a new banger. Prior to that, we reported that Adina told Black Sherif that his monster hit ‘First Sermon’ is one of her favourite songs of all time.

The 2021 VGMA award winner for Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year joined the fast-rising rapper on stage during his maiden performance of the song at 4Syte TV over the weekend.

Adina pulled up on stage unbeknownst to Sherif who was then putting up an electrifying performance while being aided by a live band.

She confessed to him that the song is one of her favourite tracks of all time and proceeded to have a duet with him as she sings the song word for word as seen in the video we have attached to this report.

Prior to that rapper Pope Skinny and Kwaw Kese advised Black Sherif never to alter his unique style to suit anybody.

The duo, together with Bismark The Joke, Kwaku Manu and other friends of the celebs were seen jamming to Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song in a coded location abroad as they prepare some barbecue to devour with the bottles of alcohol seen in the video.

Pope Skinny shared the video on his Facebook page where he was heard telling the new sensation on the block to keep up the momentum while assuring him that he can count on his full support as well as that of Kwaw Kese and all those captured in the video.

