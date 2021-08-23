Top Stories

Wilmina's 'Miracle' single bags nomination at KAB-FAM GMA-UK 2021

Pastor, musician and professional counselor, Wilmina recently bagged a 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK nomination alongside nine other Ghanaian, most home based musicians.

Ghanaians known for showing love to their own have taken to social media to root for singer Wilhelmina Kwatemaah Fordjour popularly known as Wilmina –

The event which celebrates Ghanaian artists residing in Ghana and the United Kingdom announced this year’s nominees in July.

Here are the nominees for Best Video Of The Year:

  • Why – Adina
  • Playa – Sefa ft. Wendy Shay
  • One Man – KiDi Ft Adina
  • H.I.T (Haters In Tears) – Wendy ft. Shatta
  • Adom – Diana Hamilton
  • Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
  • On the Street – Kweku Smoke
  • Let Me Know – Mr Drew
  • Fancy – Amaarae
  • Miracle – Wilmina ft. Min. Igwe

Congratulations are in order for the composer and performer as she is gaining some spotlight within the Ghanaian media space with her nomination for the KAB-FAM GMAUK 2021.  

Wilmina has expressed her excitement for the recognition by the prestigious awards as she took to social media to share flyers of her nomination to the general public.

The Ghana Music Awards UK in 2021 ceremony is scheduled to take place on 9th October 2021. Wilmina’s newest single titled ”miracle” features Nigerian Minister Igwe.

The song is on all streaming platforms including an already premiered video directed by Sky Web on YouTube. 
The gospel singer is currently in Ghana to begin a media tour to promote her new song. 

Follow Wilmina music on all social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WiminaMusic.

