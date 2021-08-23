Sarkodie shares secrets for over 10-year relevance; debuts in Netflix movie

Sarkodie has revealed the mindset with which he has stayed afloat in the industry for over a decade & has had his feature on Larry Gaaga’s ‘Wonderful’ played in a Netflix movie.

Sarkodie on the Bold Convo episode 2 with Tilly Akua Nipaa has revealed how certain comments made by some Ghanaians and a section of the media affects him and other artists.

On the new episode of BOLD CONVO with Sark, Sarkodie speaks about certain special moments in his career and how he will blow his own horn if the nation does not celebrate him.

Sarkodie expressed that artist also go through hard times which makes it difficult to push out any material or be creative. He added that this even gets worse when they hear certain comments from people especially from the radio.

Adding that, had he not been strong, some comment would have broken him long ago. Sarkodie said on the BOLD CONVO with Tilly Akua Nipaa that, “

In A Certain Year You Have Very Dark Year, And They Will Say Stuff That If You are Not Strong It Can Break You Down”. However, Sarkodie said he is one that wouldn’t not quit regardless; majorly because he has a family to feed and has boundaries to break.

Commenting on how Ghanaians treat talents, Sarkodie gave a detailed breakdown on the life cycle Ghanaians project on their artists.

He said, “They love you when they see that you have the potential, when you come in, they are like oh we made you and now they are looking at you are moving out of the way.”

He finally mentioned that he cannot complain about support from the industry because he gets supported as much as he supports others. The Bold Convo with Sark is a 4-pack series on Oneplay Africa hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa.

Furthermore, he has clocked a spot in the background music of a Nigerian Movie aired on Netflix dubbed, Nneka: The Pretty Serpent.

In one of the scenes, while two ladies happily walk towards a car, his verse on Larry Gaaga’s ‘Wonderful’ single, is heard being played in the background.

Coincidentally, he is currently in Nigeria on a media tour for his latest album, No Pressure, and has since been well received by top stars. He summed up his tour with a successful listening session that attracted packed Nigerian fans and celebrities on Sunday, 22 August.

