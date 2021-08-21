Strongman trips to church with Akwaboah on latest tune; Nhyira

After giving us all a lyrical ‘Statue’ to stare at and a fair warning of what was to come, Strongman has teamed up with the soulful artiste, Akwaboah on; Nhyira.

Produced by TubhaniMuzik, the Afrobeat & Highlife infused instrumentation which is off his upcoming album dubbed, The Tape, speaks on the blessings of God and how one ought to be reliant only on Him in order to prosper.

There was no perfect voice to compliment this other than Akwaboah who did justice to the song.

This is simply a Gospel song from the eclectic rapper, Strongman. Get your church shoes and hanky’s ready! It’s a holy jam!

Stream Nhyira by Strongman and Akwaboah Here.

