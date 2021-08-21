Heard $pacely’s ‘KEANU’ EP yet?

The Trap Lord, $PACELY, known by many aliases has centered his next project on his nickname and legendary Matrix movie actor; “KEANU”.

The Labadi music crooner is looking to break boundaries and leap into the next chapter of his already glowing music career.

KEANU is an embodiment of growth, wins, setbacks, lifestyle and general outlook on life and its pleasures. The project is stuffed with nine songs that bounce around Trap and elements of Rap and Drill sounds.

With guest features from fellow La Même Gang member “KIddblack, Kumerica’s finest rappers Kweku DMC & Kawabanga, Francophone rappers “Cyano Gene” & Green Nagasaki, paying homage to his second home, along with other surprises.

The tape has productions from producers across the globe such as Grammy Award-Winning producer “Telz” from Nigeria, Ghana’s very own “Kuvie”, “Moor Sound”,” KLP” from Geneva and others will put you on repeat.

With two songs such as “Roll Call” & “Paradise” out already, “Keanu” the tape will have its lead single Ofr3 ft Kawabanga & Kwaku Dmc, Prod by Moor sound. The album is powered by Labadi Music & Africori.

Tracklist and production credit.

Keanu ft Cyano-gene Production by almighty trei /Kofi akyeampong Rio de janeiro ft Kiddblack Production by almighty trei /Kofi akyeampong Ofr3 ft Kawabanga & Kwaku Dmc Production by Moor sound / Isaac Kweku Asrifi Bempong Roll call Production by Kenxshin / Godfred Sarpong Paradise ft Dani Draco Production by Telz / Alli Odunayo Easy come ft , okese1 & Pappy Kojo Production by Kuvie / Nestor Kwame Ankuvie 1217 ft Sabes Production by KLP / Marc Christopher De Paoli Va bene remix “ Green. Nagasaki “ Production by stratos / Baptiste bontemps Ballers

Production by kuvie / Nestor Kwame Ankuvie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!