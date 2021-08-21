Top Stories

Come Over! Loofy hits up Joey B for an Afrobeat lovers jam

Afrobeats crooner Loofy has teamed up with rap sensation Joey B on his new single which comes with interesting visuals titled; Come Over.

The groovy tune which was directed by Yaw Skyface is certainly a joint for your playlist. 

Loofy, who is readying his debut EP has indicated he is poised to take the mainstream by storm. 

Kindly watch the video on his YouTube channel video with the single available in all digital stores. 

