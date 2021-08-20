Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!

Renowned teenage Ghanaian female worshipper, Odehyieba Priscilla has been overwhelmed with a Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as a gift during her 15th birthday!

A private birthday party was held for the young talent in Tarkwa where her executive producer gifted her with the new whip as she turned 15 years old.

Speaking in a chit-chat interview on her birthday, Odehyieba Priscilla narrated that her mother supported her and groomed her to what she is now although she did not begin her career as a gospel singer.

According to her, her mother used to take her to camp meetings and church services just so she could get closer to God and use her talent in the house of God and that helped her a lot.

She revealed that it was through these camp meetings she met her manager.

Odehyieba Priscilla went further to share a piece of advice with parents based on her personal experience by saying parents should desist from restricting their wards from maximizing their gifts because no one knows what might come out of that.

Videos of her spirit-filled worship ministrations posted on her YouTube channel frequently go viral with many accompanying testimonies.

