Top Stories

Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!

She's a viral teen worshipper who's videos blesses lives all over!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!
Odehyieba Priscilla receives Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as gift on 15th birthday!

Renowned teenage Ghanaian female worshipper, Odehyieba Priscilla has been overwhelmed with a Toyota Corolla SE 2017 as a gift during her 15th birthday!

A private birthday party was held for the young talent in Tarkwa where her executive producer gifted her with the new whip as she turned 15 years old.

Speaking in a chit-chat interview on her birthday, Odehyieba Priscilla narrated that her mother supported her and groomed her to what she is now although she did not begin her career as a gospel singer.

According to her, her mother used to take her to camp meetings and church services just so she could get closer to God and use her talent in the house of God and that helped her a lot.

She revealed that it was through these camp meetings she met her manager.

Odehyieba Priscilla went further to share a piece of advice with parents based on her personal experience by saying parents should desist from restricting their wards from maximizing their gifts because no one knows what might come out of that.

Videos of her spirit-filled worship ministrations posted on her YouTube channel frequently go viral with many accompanying testimonies.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mekamafo! Estelle Safowaa spotlights one of God's attributes in latest single!

Mekamafo! Estelle Safowaa spotlights one of God’s attributes in latest single!

4 days ago
Captain Planet readies for another chart-topping collaboration with Kuami Eugene!

Captain Planet readies for another chart-topping collaboration with Kuami Eugene!

4 days ago
Elijah the Worshiper features Franky 5 in 'Baba Ologo'; the most expensive Gospel Music Video In Africa!

Elijah the Worshiper features Franky 5 in ‘Baba Ologo’; the most expensive Gospel Music Video In Africa!

4 days ago
Bedi Me Nkyen Mu by Ookomfooo kwaaade33

2021 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker